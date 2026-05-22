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Spencer Arrighetti
Houston Astros

Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros • #41 RP

Spencer Arrighetti And Astros Face Cubs On May 22

Spencer Arrighetti will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, May 22 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Arrighetti has +120 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Arrighetti is 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up only one hit.

The Cubs are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Arrighetti

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