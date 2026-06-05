Sonny Gray And Red Sox Take On Yankees On June 5
Sonny Gray will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, June 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Gray has +104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Gray is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.