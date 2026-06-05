Sonny Gray And Red Sox Take On Yankees On June 5

Gray is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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