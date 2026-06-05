FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Take On Yankees On June 5

Sonny Gray will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, June 5 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Gray has +104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News