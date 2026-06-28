Sonny Gray And Red Sox Face Yankees On June 28

Gray is 9-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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