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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Face Yankees On June 28

Sonny Gray will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Gray has -132 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray is 9-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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