Sonny Gray And Red Sox Play White Sox On Aug. 5

Gray is 13-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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