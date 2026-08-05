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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Play White Sox On Aug. 5

Sonny Gray will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Gray has +114 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray is 13-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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