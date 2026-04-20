Sonny Gray And Red Sox Face Tigers On April 20

Gray is 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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