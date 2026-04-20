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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Face Tigers On April 20

Sonny Gray will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, on Monday, April 20 at 11:10 a.m. ET. Gray has +102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Gray is 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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