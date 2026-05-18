Sonny Gray And Red Sox Square Off Against Royals On May 18

Gray is 4-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Royals are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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