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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Square Off Against Royals On May 18

Sonny Gray will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, May 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Gray has -178 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray is 4-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Royals are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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