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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Face Reds On March 28

Sonny Gray will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Gray has +104 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Gray went 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Reds averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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