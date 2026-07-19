Sonny Gray And Red Sox Face Rays On July 19

Gray is 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.