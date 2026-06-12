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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Play Rangers On June 12

Sonny Gray will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, on Friday, June 12 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Gray has +136 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray is 7-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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