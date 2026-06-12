Sonny Gray And Red Sox Play Rangers On June 12

Gray is 7-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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