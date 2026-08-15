Sonny Gray And Red Sox Take On Pirates On Aug. 15

Gray is 14-3 with a 2.79 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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