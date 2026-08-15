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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Take On Pirates On Aug. 15

Sonny Gray will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Gray has +104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray is 14-3 with a 2.79 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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