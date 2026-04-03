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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Square Off Against Padres On April 3

Sonny Gray will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park, on Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Gray has +106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Gray is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Padres are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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