Sonny Gray And Red Sox Square Off Against Padres On April 3

Gray is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Padres are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.