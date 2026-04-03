Sonny Gray And Red Sox Square Off Against Padres On April 3
Sonny Gray will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park, on Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Gray has +106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Gray is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Padres are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.