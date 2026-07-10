Sonny Gray And Red Sox Face Mets On July 10
Sonny Gray will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, July 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Gray has -125 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Gray is 10-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.