Sonny Gray And Red Sox Face Mets On July 10

Gray is 10-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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