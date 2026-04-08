Sonny Gray And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 8

Gray is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and eight strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 6.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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