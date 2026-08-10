Sonny Gray And Red Sox Face Blue Jays On Aug. 10

Gray is 14-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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