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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Face Blue Jays On Aug. 10

Sonny Gray will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Gray has -125 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray is 14-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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