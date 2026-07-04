Sonny Gray And Red Sox Square Off Against Angels On July 4

Gray is 9-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up only one hit.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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