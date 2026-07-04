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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Square Off Against Angels On July 4

Sonny Gray will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, July 4 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Gray has +108 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray is 9-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up only one hit.

The Angels are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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