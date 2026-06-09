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Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians

Slade Cecconi

Cleveland Guardians • #44 SP

Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Yankees On June 9

Slade Cecconi will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cecconi has +100 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cecconi is 3-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Slade Cecconi

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