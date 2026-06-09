Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Yankees On June 9

Cecconi is 3-5 with a 4.92 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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