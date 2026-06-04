Slade Cecconi And Guardians Take On Yankees On June 4

Cecconi is 3-5 with a 5.25 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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