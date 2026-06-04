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Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians

Slade Cecconi

Cleveland Guardians • #44 SP

Slade Cecconi And Guardians Take On Yankees On June 4

Slade Cecconi will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, June 4 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Cecconi has +110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Cecconi is 3-5 with a 5.25 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Slade Cecconi

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