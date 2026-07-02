Slade Cecconi And Guardians Take On White Sox On July 2
Slade Cecconi will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, on Thursday, July 2 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cecconi has +120 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Cecconi is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing three hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.