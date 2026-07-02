Slade Cecconi And Guardians Take On White Sox On July 2

Cecconi is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing three hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.