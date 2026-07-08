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Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians

Slade Cecconi

Cleveland Guardians • #44 SP

Slade Cecconi And Guardians Face Twins On July 8

Slade Cecconi will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Cecconi has -150 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cecconi is 4-6 with a 4.44 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Slade Cecconi

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