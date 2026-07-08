Slade Cecconi And Guardians Face Twins On July 8

Cecconi is 4-6 with a 4.44 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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