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Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians

Slade Cecconi

Cleveland Guardians • #44 SP

Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Twins On July 22

Slade Cecconi will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cecconi has -156 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cecconi is 4-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Slade Cecconi

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