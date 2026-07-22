Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Twins On July 22

Cecconi is 4-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.