Slade Cecconi And Guardians Face Tigers On May 18

Cecconi is 2-4 with a 5.60 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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