Slade Cecconi And Guardians Face Tigers On May 18
Slade Cecconi will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Cecconi has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Cecconi is 2-4 with a 5.60 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing five hits.
The Tigers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.