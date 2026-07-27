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Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians

Slade Cecconi

Cleveland Guardians • #44 SP

Slade Cecconi And Guardians Face Reds On July 27

Slade Cecconi will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, July 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Cecconi has -102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Cecconi is 4-7 with a 4.60 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Slade Cecconi

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