Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Red Sox On May 29

Cecconi is 3-5 with a 5.18 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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