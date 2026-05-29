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Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians

Slade Cecconi

Cleveland Guardians • #44 SP

Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Red Sox On May 29

Slade Cecconi will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, on Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Cecconi has +114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Cecconi is 3-5 with a 5.18 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Slade Cecconi

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