Slade Cecconi And Guardians Take On Mariners On March 29

Cecconi went 7-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Mariners averaged 4.7 runs per game last year, while collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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