Slade Cecconi And Guardians Take On Mariners On March 29
Slade Cecconi will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Cecconi has -108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Cecconi went 7-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Mariners averaged 4.7 runs per game last year, while collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.