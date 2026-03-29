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Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians

Slade Cecconi

Cleveland Guardians • #44 SP

Slade Cecconi And Guardians Take On Mariners On March 29

Slade Cecconi will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Cecconi has -108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Cecconi went 7-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Mariners averaged 4.7 runs per game last year, while collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Slade Cecconi

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