Slade Cecconi And Guardians Take On Cubs On April 5

Cecconi is 0-1 with a 12.46 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Cubs are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.