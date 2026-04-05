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Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians

Slade Cecconi

Cleveland Guardians • #44 SP

Slade Cecconi And Guardians Take On Cubs On April 5

Slade Cecconi will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Cecconi has +104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Cecconi is 0-1 with a 12.46 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Cubs are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Slade Cecconi

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