Slade Cecconi And Guardians Take On Cubs On April 5
Slade Cecconi will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Cecconi has +104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Cecconi is 0-1 with a 12.46 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
The Cubs are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.