Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Cubs On April 4
Slade Cecconi will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Cecconi has +110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Cecconi is 0-1 with a 12.46 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
The Cubs are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.