Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Cardinals On April 15

Cecconi is 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.