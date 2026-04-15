Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Cardinals On April 15
Slade Cecconi will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, April 15 at 1:15 p.m. ET. Cecconi has +112 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Cecconi is 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.