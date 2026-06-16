Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Brewers On June 16

Cecconi is 3-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.