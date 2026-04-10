Slade Cecconi And Guardians Take On Braves On April 10

Cecconi is 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while giving up just one hit.

The Braves are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.