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Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians

Slade Cecconi

Cleveland Guardians • #44 SP

Slade Cecconi And Guardians Take On Braves On April 10

Slade Cecconi will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Friday, April 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Cecconi has +114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Cecconi is 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while giving up just one hit.

The Braves are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Slade Cecconi

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