Slade Cecconi And Guardians Face Athletics On May 2

Cecconi is 0-4 with a 6.23 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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