Slade Cecconi And Guardians Face Athletics On May 2
Slade Cecconi will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Cecconi has -138 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Cecconi is 0-4 with a 6.23 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.