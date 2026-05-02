FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians

Slade Cecconi

Cleveland Guardians • #44 SP

Slade Cecconi And Guardians Face Athletics On May 2

Slade Cecconi will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Cecconi has -138 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Cecconi is 0-4 with a 6.23 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Slade Cecconi

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News