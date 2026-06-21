Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Astros On June 21
Slade Cecconi will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Cecconi has -178 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Cecconi is 3-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.