Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Astros On June 21

Cecconi is 3-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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