Simeon Woods Richardson And Twins Take On Rays On April 5

Woods Richardson is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Rays are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.