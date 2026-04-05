Simeon Woods Richardson And Twins Take On Rays On April 5
Simeon Woods Richardson will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Woods Richardson has +106 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Woods Richardson is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Rays are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.