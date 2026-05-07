Simeon Woods Richardson And Twins Play Nationals On May 7

Woods Richardson is 0-5 with a 6.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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