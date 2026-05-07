Simeon Woods Richardson And Twins Play Nationals On May 7
Simeon Woods Richardson will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Thursday, May 7 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Woods Richardson has -118 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Woods Richardson is 0-5 with a 6.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.