Simeon Woods Richardson And Twins Play Marlins On May 13

Woods Richardson is 0-5 with a 6.92 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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