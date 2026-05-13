Simeon Woods Richardson And Twins Play Marlins On May 13
Simeon Woods Richardson will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Miami Marlins at Target Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Woods Richardson has -110 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Woods Richardson is 0-5 with a 6.92 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.