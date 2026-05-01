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Simeon Woods Richardson
Minnesota Twins

Simeon Woods Richardson

Minnesota Twins • #24 SP

Simeon Woods Richardson And Twins Play Blue Jays On May 1

Simeon Woods Richardson will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, on Friday, May 1 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Woods Richardson has +104 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Woods Richardson is 0-4 with a 6.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Simeon Woods Richardson

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