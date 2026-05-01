Simeon Woods Richardson And Twins Play Blue Jays On May 1

Woods Richardson is 0-4 with a 6.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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