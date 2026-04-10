Simeon Woods Richardson And Twins Play Blue Jays On April 10

Woods Richardson is 0-1 with a 2.31 ERA and six strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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