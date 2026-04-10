Simeon Woods Richardson And Twins Play Blue Jays On April 10
Simeon Woods Richardson will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, April 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Woods Richardson has -154 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Woods Richardson is 0-1 with a 2.31 ERA and six strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.