Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 17
Shota Imanaga will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Imanaga has -122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Imanaga is 8-9 with a 3.74 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.