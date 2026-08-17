Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 17

Imanaga is 8-9 with a 3.74 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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