Shota Imanaga And Cubs Take On Twins On July 19

Imanaga is 5-8 with a 4.17 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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