Shota Imanaga And Cubs Take On Twins On July 19
Shota Imanaga will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Imanaga has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Imanaga is 5-8 with a 4.17 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.