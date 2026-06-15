Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Rockies On June 15

Imanaga is 4-6 with a 4.44 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up two hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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