Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Rockies On June 15
Shota Imanaga will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field, on Monday, June 15 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Imanaga has +114 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Imanaga is 4-6 with a 4.44 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up two hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.