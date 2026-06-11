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Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga

Chicago Cubs • #18 SP

Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Rockies On June 11

Shota Imanaga will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Imanaga is 4-6 with a 4.44 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up two hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shota Imanaga

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