Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Rockies On June 11

Imanaga is 4-6 with a 4.44 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up two hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.