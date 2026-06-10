Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Rockies On June 10

Imanaga is 4-6 with a 4.74 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.