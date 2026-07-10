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Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga

Chicago Cubs • #18 SP

Shota Imanaga And Cubs Take On Reds On July 10

Shota Imanaga will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, July 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Imanaga has -115 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Imanaga is 5-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shota Imanaga

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