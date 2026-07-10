Shota Imanaga And Cubs Take On Reds On July 10

Imanaga is 5-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.