Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On July 25
Shota Imanaga will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Imanaga has -118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Imanaga is 6-8 with a 3.91 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing six hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.