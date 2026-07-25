Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On July 25

Imanaga is 6-8 with a 3.91 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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