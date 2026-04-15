Shota Imanaga And Cubs Take On Phillies On April 15
Shota Imanaga will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Imanaga has -114 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Imanaga is 0-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates without giving up a hit.
The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.