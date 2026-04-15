Shota Imanaga And Cubs Take On Phillies On April 15

Imanaga is 0-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates without giving up a hit.

The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.