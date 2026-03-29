Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Nationals On March 29
Shota Imanaga will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Imanaga has -140 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Imanaga went 9-8 with a 3.73 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Nationals averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.