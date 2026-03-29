FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga

Chicago Cubs • #18 SP

Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Nationals On March 29

Shota Imanaga will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Imanaga has -140 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Imanaga went 9-8 with a 3.73 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Nationals averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shota Imanaga

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News