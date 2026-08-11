Shota Imanaga And Cubs Face Nationals On Aug. 11

Imanaga is 8-9 with a 3.60 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.