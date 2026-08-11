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Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga

Chicago Cubs • #18 SP

Shota Imanaga And Cubs Face Nationals On Aug. 11

Shota Imanaga will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Imanaga has +102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Imanaga is 8-9 with a 3.60 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shota Imanaga

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