Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Guardians On April 4
Shota Imanaga will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Imanaga has +126 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Imanaga is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Guardians are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.