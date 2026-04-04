Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Guardians On April 4

Imanaga is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Guardians are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.