FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga

Chicago Cubs • #18 SP

Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Guardians On April 4

Shota Imanaga will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Imanaga has +126 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Imanaga is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Guardians are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shota Imanaga

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News