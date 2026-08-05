Shota Imanaga And Cubs Play Dodgers On Aug. 5

Imanaga is 7-9 with a 3.67 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.