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Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga

Chicago Cubs • #18 SP

Shota Imanaga And Cubs Play Dodgers On Aug. 5

Shota Imanaga will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Imanaga has -125 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Imanaga is 7-9 with a 3.67 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shota Imanaga

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