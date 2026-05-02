Shota Imanaga And Cubs Take On Diamondbacks On May 2

Imanaga is 2-2 with a 3.15 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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