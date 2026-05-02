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Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga

Chicago Cubs • #18 SP

Shota Imanaga And Cubs Take On Diamondbacks On May 2

Shota Imanaga will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Imanaga has -148 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Imanaga is 2-2 with a 3.15 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shota Imanaga

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