Shota Imanaga And Cubs Face Cardinals On May 29

Imanaga is 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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