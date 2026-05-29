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Shota Imanaga
Chicago Cubs

Shota Imanaga

Chicago Cubs • #18 SP

Shota Imanaga And Cubs Face Cardinals On May 29

Shota Imanaga will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Imanaga has +120 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Imanaga is 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shota Imanaga

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